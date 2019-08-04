The First 24-Hour Library in Sofia Will Open on October 1

Students open the first 24-hour library in Bulgaria. This will happen on October 1st at 10 "Akademik Zhak Natan" street in Studentski grad next to the High College of Telecommunications and Posts. The initiators are Martina Georgieva and her colleagues Lachezar Yordanov and Tsvetomira Giaurova.

There will be constant video surveillance at night.

"Every student will buy a card from us and through this card can enter at any time. Even though there is no person inside, we will know who is in the place, we can keep track of what activity is being done inside and actually this is done with the goal not to bother the students themselves at night, "Martina Georgieva said on BNR.

The library will have 50 seats, as well as a smaller hall with up to 20 seats.

"Just as there will be physical literature, there will also be specialized literature, which will be a digital edition, since we have several separate places with computers "

The card will give discounts on different courses, they also came up with surprises, the organisers said. The card will cost BGN 30 per month and will provide permanent 24-hour access to the premises.

"We are a non-profit association. The revenue from these cards will not be shared between us. The money will go towards facilitating and maintaining the space itself, because this is, in its essence, an ideal project and it aims to help students, not us for developing it as a business, "emphasized Martina Georgieva.

To create the 24-hour library, students have organized several charity bazaars. The creators of the library envision literary readings to take place there.

They will create another unified database of information to inform students what rights they have at each university.