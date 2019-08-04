Raina Kabaivanska Became the First Foreigner to Win the Maria Callas Award

The award is given to Italian artists in the field of opera art

Opera Prima Raina Kabaivanska received the award in the name of legendary soprano Maria Callas, New Bulgarian University reported. Thus, the Bulgarian woman becomes the first foreigner to be awarded with the prestigious prize. The ceremony is the culmination of the events of the Maria Callas Festival.

The award was established in 2013 and is awarded to Italian artists in the field of opera art with a historical contribution to the fame of the Arena di Verona. Among the prize winners are director Franco Zeffirelli, baritone Renato Bruson and Rolando Panerai.

The opera prima arrives in Bulgaria in September. The 19th International Master Class Raina Kabaivanska, organized by New Bulgarian University, will take place between September 10-29.

