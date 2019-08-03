Gartner Report: The Biggest Global Smartphone Sales Decline in 2019

Till the end of 2019 we can expect the biggest smartphone sales decline -2,5%. Global sales of smartphones to end users declined 2.7% in the first quarter of 2019, totaling 373 million units, according to Gartner, Inc.

“Demand for premium smartphones remained lower than for basic smartphones*, which affected brands such as Samsung and Apple that have significant stakes in high-end smartphones,” said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner. “In addition, demand for utility smartphones* declined as the rate of upgrading from feature phones to smartphones has slowed, given that 4G feature phones give users great advantages at a lower cost.”

The mobile phone market is set to record the worst performance of these device types, declining by 3.8 per cent.

According to the Gartner, Inc. report one of the biggest companies have already reported a decline in their sales in the first quarter of 2019. Samsung and Apple Recorded Year-Over-Year Declines, with respectively 8,8% and 17.6% decline for the first quarter of the year.

"The current mobile phone market of 1.7 billion shipments is around 10 per cent below the 1.9 billion shipments reached in 2015," Ranjit Atwal, Research Director at Gartner, said in a statement. "If mobile phones don't provide significant new utility, efficiency or experiences, users won't upgrade them, and will consequently increase these devices' life spans." The trend for lengthening mobile phone life span began in 2018 and will continue through 2019.