Japan Hangs Two For Murder, First Executions in 2019

The names of those who were executed in the morning were not disclosed.

The last time the death penalty was applied in Japan was last December against two prisoners, and even earlier - in July, when six former leaders of the Aum sect were executed.

Currently, over 100 people are sentenced to death in Japan. As a rule, death sentences are executed by hanging, but not immediately, but several years after the sentence has entered into force.

International human rights organizations have called on Japan to abolish this punishment as inhuman. The convict can wait for his execution for years, but he only knows about his execution in the morning before he is hanged.

The Japanese respond to criticism from abroad that unlike other countries in Japan, they do not shoot criminals at the crime scene.