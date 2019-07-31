Weekend Activities: METALHEAD BEER FEST in Burgas

Society | July 31, 2019, Wednesday // 11:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weekend Activities: METALHEAD BEER FEST in Burgas www.pixabay.com

METALHEAD BEER FEST comes in early August in Burgas with a nice blend of craft beer, delicious food, a rock concert and fun for the kids.

The festival will be held on August 3rd and 4th, Saturday and Sunday, in Mineralni bani Park - Vetren quarter. Admission is free. During the holiday, the cars, except for the vehicles servicing the event, will be banned in the recreation area.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, beer, fest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria