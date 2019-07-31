Weekend Activities: METALHEAD BEER FEST in Burgas
July 31, 2019
METALHEAD BEER FEST comes in early August in Burgas with a nice blend of craft beer, delicious food, a rock concert and fun for the kids.
The festival will be held on August 3rd and 4th, Saturday and Sunday, in Mineralni bani Park - Vetren quarter. Admission is free. During the holiday, the cars, except for the vehicles servicing the event, will be banned in the recreation area.
