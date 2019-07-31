Results For the African Swine Fever in Plovdiv are Expected

Today will be the announced official results of the National Reference Laboratory in Sofia for the wild pigs that were shot in the Plovdiv Forestry area. A private laboratory has already confirmed the presence of African swine fever. This is the first case in southern Bulgaria.

It was also decided in the 20 km zone around industrial pig farms in Plovdiv to remove pigs in private farms.

The euthanization of the animals in the pig complex in Golyamo Vranovo village, Ruse is expected to start. Today the pigs will be buried from the farm in Nikolovo and in Brushlen by the end of the week.

Yesterday a new outbreak of African swine fever was found at an industrial farm in the village of Popina, Silistra District. The affected pig farm is home to 17,000 animals.

The killing of animals in Vidin continues. The infection started there from a private property in the Roma neighborhood. For now, there will be no euthanization in the pig farm, which falls within the 3 km zone.

A new case of African plague was also detected in 6 wild pigs in Svishtov municipality.