Bulgarian Raspberry Growers Fear Bankruptcies
Raspberry producers across the country have warned that there has been a dramatic collapse in the purchase prices of their products. The industry is adamant that the trend started last year and if the state does not take urgent measures there will be bankruptcies of many companies. The main reason is the dumping of frozen raspberries from countries outside the European Union that are aggressively entering the European market, reports BNT
The agricultural producers engaged in raspberry growing in Bulgaria are just over 1000 and the plantations are about 22,000 decares. Fresh raspberries are for the internal market and frozen raspberries are for the European market. Raspberry growers, however, worry that they will sell their product at a loss this year.
Bozhidar Petkov, Chair of the Bulgarian Association of Raspberry and Berry Producers says that in the last two three years, countries that have not traditionally been involved in the production of raspberries like Ukraine, Kosovo, Montenegro, even Albania, have started to appear on the market. Within € 1.2-1.3, they offer frozen raspberries on the markets in Germany, he says.
Bulgarian producers have so far sold favorably on markets in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, but now they will rely mainly on EU subsidies.
The branch association has submitted a proposal to the Agriculture Ministry to negotiate better conditions in the next programming period beyond 2020.
- » This Year Honey Production in Some Bulgarian Areas will be About 50% less than Last Year
- » "Turkish Stream" is Starting to Supply the Turkish Market with Gas at the End of the Year
- » Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov: 5G Technology is a Revolution For the Economy, Industry and Society
- » Bulgaria's Energy Security Risk is the Country's High Dependence on a Natural Gas Supplier
- » A 10-Year Plan For the Development of Bulgartransgaz's Networks For the Period 2019-2028 was Discussed
- » Velocity Announces Positive Drill Results from the Bulgarian Obichnik Gold Project