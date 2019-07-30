Without Water Supply on July 31 in Some Parts of Sofia

On July 31, 2019 (Wednesday), in connection with the interconnection of street water plumbing at Gen. Ivan Kolev "Krustova Vada" quarter, it is necessary to stop the water supply from 09:00 to 21:00 for the customers of Sofiyska Voda living in the area of:

Gen. Ivan Kolev "from Assen Yordanov St. to Dr. Boris Valchev St.

Prof. Marin Goleminov "from Emilian Stanev Street to Gen. Ivan Kolev, 2a Ivaylo Petrov Street, 71E Emilian Stanev Street, 71g, 71z, 71i.

In the case of construction and repair activities over 12 hours, Sofiyska Voda will provide an alternative water supply to the aquifer at: Gen. Ivan Kolev "corner with Dimitar Manchev Street.

On July 31, 2019 (Wednesday), in connection with the construction of a water supply diversion on 20 April Street Center, it is necessary to stop the water supply from 09:00 to 18:00 to the customers of Sofiyska Voda living in the area of:

Macedonia Blvd., Hristo Botev Blvd., Lyos Koshut Street, 20 April Street

In the case of construction and repair activities over 12 hours, Sofiyska Voda will provide alternative water supply with an aquifer at the address: Ivaylo Str., The corner with Macedonia Blvd.



On July 31, 2019 (Wednesday), in connection with the interconnection of a street water supply system at Acad. Georgi Nadzhakov "Manastirski Livadi - East" quarter, it is necessary to stop the water supply from 10:00 to 18:00 to the customers of Sofiyska Voda living in the area of:

Charles Shampo Street from Kostensky Waterfall to Acad. Georgi Nadzhakov "

Acad. Georgi Nadzhakov Street and 409 Street

In the case of construction and repair activities over 12 hours, Sofiyska Voda will provide an alternative water supply to the aquifer at: Charles Shampo Street corner with Acad. Georgi Nadzhakov ".



On July 31, 2019 (Wednesday), in connection with the replacement of the building water supply diversion on Gorna Banya Nikola Petkov Blvd., it is necessary to stop the water supply from 10:00 to 14:00 to the customers of Sofiyska Voda ”Living in the area of:

along Nikola Petkov Blvd. (local) from Fidanka Street to Planinitsa Street

In the case of construction and repair activities over 12 hours, Sofiyska Voda will provide alternative water supply with an aquifer at the address: 154 Nikola Petkov Blvd.



Those affected by the water interruption can receive more information from the Telephone Center of Sofiyska Voda AD on 0800 12121 or follow the development of all current field activities in real-time through the Virtual Information Center of the company - http: // www. sofiyskavoda.bg/water_stops.aspx.

Sofiyska Voda AD apologizes in advance to its clients for the temporary inconvenience!