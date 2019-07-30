Deputy Mayor of Vidin Municipality: There is no Need to Declare a State of Emergency over the ASF Outbreak

The euthanasia of pigs in Vidin has started, there is no need to declare a state of emergency over the African swine fever outbreak, Tsvetan Asenov, Deputy Mayor of Vidin Municipality, told Focus Radio after a “backyard” pig tested positive for African swine fever last week.

The necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the infection, he said. "The situation is now fully under control and all preventive measures have been taken. This morning, we started to cull the animals, which are located nearest to the place where the infected pig was found. It is a small backyard farm with one sow," said the deputy mayor.

He also said that between 50 and 100 pigs will be euthanised in compliance with the regulations. Samples will be taken starting tomorrow and clinical examinations within the 10-kilometre zone will continue, he explained. The most probable source of the infection was transmission from a wild boar, Asenov added.