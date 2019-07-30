Domestic Pigs Pose a much Greater Risk than the Farm Pigs

The main danger for the spread of African swine fever are the backyards. Domestic pigs are released down the streets and to the dunghills where wild pigs go and the infection is transmitted. The executive director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Damyan Iliev explained this in the BNT’s Morning Bloc. “People must get accustomed to the fact that if there are backyard diseases in the 20-kilometer sanitary zones, the danger to industrial farms will be extremely high," he further explained.

Iliev pointed out that the main efforts now are for the prevention of the contagion to reach the big pig farms. "We are trying to prevent the virus from the industry because once entered in the trade network, the packaging of such meat becomes the thing that carries it," said the BFSA chief.

He explained that placing infected meet in the freezer is not a solution, as the virus is very resistant and can last for about a year when frozen. "We advise farmers to cook them on very high temperature. This can ensure that the product itself does not have the dangerous virus in it. But the risk of packaging continues, "Iliev says.

He reported that the incubation period for African swine fever virus was 1 week to 10 days during which infected animals aren’t showing any symptoms.