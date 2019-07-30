TAD Group Owner Ivan Todorov Was Arrested at the Airport
Cyber-terrorism accused Ivan Todorov, owner of TAD Group, has returned to Bulgaria this morning with a flight from Istanbul, BTV reported. A week ago, before he received the charge, he left for Canada, explaining that he had a long-planned meeting related to on of his other businesses.
According to the TV, he was detained at the Sofia airport.
Last week, in a telephone interview from Canada, for the same television, Todorov announced that he was not hiding and that he would seek the law enforcement agencies himself when he returns to Bulgaria. As he was not found on the addresses known to the authorities, an European arrest warrant was issued for him.
