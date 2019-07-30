The E-Vignettes for Trucks Are Available for Purchase again

Bulgaria: The E-Vignettes for Trucks Are Available for Purchase again

The sale of monthly electronic vignettes for vehicles with a total Maximum authorised mass (MAM) of over 3.5 tonnes has been restored. The service is available in the known channels for the purchase of electronic vignettes - the site www.bgtoll.bg, the mobile application, the terminals for self-charging and at the registers of the regional roads.

The sale of monthly vignettes for heavy goods vehicles was suspended on July 17, 2019, in accordance with the provisions of the current Roads Act.

In issue. 60 of the State Gazette of July 30, 2019  the amendments to the Roads Act, by which the commercial operation of the electronic toll collection system based on the distance traveled - were promulgated and put into effect. They are postponed until no later than from 1 March 2020 and the monthly vignettes for goods vehicles shall be reimbursed accordingly.

Until the introduction of the toll system, heavy goods vehicles will use the national road network with a vignette payment - monthly, weekly or daily.

