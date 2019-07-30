Ursula von der Leyen is on a Working Visit to Croatia

Bulgaria: Ursula von der Leyen is on a Working Visit to Croatia

Newly-elected President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is on a working visit to Croatia.


She will talk with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković  about the priorities of the upcoming Croatian presidency of the EU Council, the negotiations on the multiannual financial framework, and Croatia's aspirations for membership of the Schengen area and the euro area.

