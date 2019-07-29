Selling E-Vignettes Will be Hampered Due to System Updates

Between 17.00 and 23.00 on July 29, 2019, activities are planned to implement updates of the electronic toll collection system based on time and distance traveled.

Particular delays and interruptions may arise that could hinder sales of electronic vignettes, warned the Road Infrastructure Agency.

To avoid the risk of e-vignette issues during the planned updates, we recommend that drivers carefully plan their trip on the national road network and buy their electronic vignette in a timely manner.

The planned update of the software is part of the preparations for commissioning the toll system.