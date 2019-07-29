Bulgarian Citizens Have Been Injured in a Car Accident in Turkey

A family of three Bulgarian citizens have been injured in a car accident in the Turkish province of Düzce, according to preliminary data reported by the DHA news agency, BNR reported.

A car with a Belgian registration, driven by a Bulgarian citizen, has cut into in a Turkish-registered TIR. The husband of the car driver, and their daughter, who were also in the car, have been injured in the road accident.

The three were taken to hospital, the authorities began an investigation.