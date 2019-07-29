Bulgarian Citizens Have Been Injured in a Car Accident in Turkey
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A family of three Bulgarian citizens have been injured in a car accident in the Turkish province of Düzce, according to preliminary data reported by the DHA news agency, BNR reported.
A car with a Belgian registration, driven by a Bulgarian citizen, has cut into in a Turkish-registered TIR. The husband of the car driver, and their daughter, who were also in the car, have been injured in the road accident.
The three were taken to hospital, the authorities began an investigation.
- » Major Accident Left half Pernik without Water
- » Lufthansa Airbus Suffers Engine Out Above Bulgaria
- » A Gas-Powered Car Ignited in the "Vitinya" Tunnel, There Is an Injured
- » 10 Cars Burned Completely in a Paint Shop at a Big Auto Service in Varna
- » 16 Heavy Traffic Accidents Over the Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria
- » Military Helicopter Crashed in Serbia