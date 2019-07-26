800 000 Diabetics in Bulgaria, 300 000 of them Don't Know

Society » HEALTH | July 26, 2019, Friday // 20:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 800 000 Diabetics in Bulgaria, 300 000 of them Don't Know www.pixabay.com

525,000 people in Bulgaria are diagnosed with diabetes. It turns out that too many people do not know they are affected by the disease. It is assumed that the total number of the affected people is about 800,000.

This was announced by Deyan Denev, Director of the Association of Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Research Manufacturers in Bulgaria (ARPharM) at a seminar on diabetes problems in Borovets. Half of the diagnosed are not adequately treated, Denev added.

According to data from the World Health Organization one of every ten adults has diabetes. 425 million people worldwide have this disease, of whom 65 million live in Europe. Prof. Tsvetelina Tankova, from the Department of Endocrinology of the Medical University in Sofia, recalled that 15 years ago the UN adopted a resolution on diabetes as a global health threat, although the disease is not infectious. According to the organization, it is expected that after 20-25 years, the number of people suffering from it will increase by 50 million in the world, with the number expected to grow by about 30 million in Europe.

About 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, particularly in low-and middle-income countries.

According to WHO diabetes is one of the leading causes of death in the world.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: diabetics, World Health Association, Association of Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Research Manufacturers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria