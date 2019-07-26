Greece Has Introduced Exceptional Protection Measures Against African Swine Fever

Greece has introduced a high level of border control with Bulgaria to prevent the spread of African swine fever.



The Agrarian Ministry, as well as all food control services, are paying close attention to the spread of African swine fever in Bulgaria and Romania.

The Minister of Agriculture in Athens held an extraordinary meeting with farmers on measures to prevent the spread of the disease in Greece.

The areas close to the border with Bulgaria are under strong control. It is absolutely forbidden to import pork, checks at the border checkpoints are permanent.

The Agrarian Ministry in Athens informs that the Bulgarian authorities, together with the European Commission Emergency Action Team, apply all measures to locate outbreaks of the African swine fever.

Prime Minister of Greece visited the Department of Agrarian Development to get acquainted with the African swine fever prevention strategy.