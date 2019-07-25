Eastern European Countries Look For Allies Against the Mobility Package

,,We are obliged to continue the battle for the rescue of the Bulgarian transport industry, "said Angel Djambazki after the meeting of transport ministers of the countries affected by the Mobility Package and the European Qualifications Framework - EQF, which took place at the initiative of the VMRO (Bulgarian National Movement or IMRO) delegation in the Conservative Group of the European Parliament .

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Transport of Bulgaria, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Hungary.

The Romanian side was represented by the transport policy attaché to the Romanian Permanent Representation to the European Union.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the follow-up procedural steps in the fight against the Mobility I package, which seeks to take away the business of hundreds of thousands of East Europeans. Once again, the common positions on the problematic texts in the three papers constituting the Mobility Package were confirmed. Consent was reached on the issue of the return of the truck to the country of registration, the inclusion of cross-border operations within the scope of the Posting of Workers Directive and restrictions on cabotage operations.

The Bulgarian position was clearly expressed both by Minister Zhelyazkov and by VMRO Deputy Chairman Angel Djambazki. East Europe countries have to look for allies not only among themselves but also among the peripheral countries of Western Europe such as Spain and Ireland.

According to Djambazki, it is also necessary to explain more clearly to the citizens of France, Germany and Belgium what would be the promotion of "Mobility I" package for the prices of goods and services in their countries.

Today's meeting was one of the steps to continue the struggle for defending the interests of Bulgarian citizens working in the field of transport and international transport.