"The Chemical Brothers" with First Concert in Bulgaria

"The Chemical Brothers" will be on stage at Arena Armeec on October 10th.

The Chemical Brothers arrive in Bulgaria with a full new production featuring a stunning 3D light show and a host of breathtaking stage effects that electrified the red fans at their Glastonbury premiere at the end of June. All stage equipment will travel to the Arena Armeec from Great Britain in 7 TIRs, and they promise great quality and effects.

In addition to their new album No Geography, the musicians will present to their audience their most beloved compositions from all of their discography, such as Hey Girl Hey Boy, Block Rockin 'Beats, Galvanize.

The Chemical Brothers, Tom Rowlands and Ed Siddons, gathered in Manchester in 1989. They achieved worldwide fame when their second album, Dig Your Own Hole, topped the British charts in 1997.

Only in the United Kingdom musicians score six first places with their albums.