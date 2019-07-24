CITUB Proposes Tripartite Talks between Business, Trade Unions and the Government

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (KNSB/CITUB) proposes the start trilateral negotiations between business, trade unions and the government to sign a two-year national agreement by the end of the Cabinet's term, Confederation President Plamen Dimitrov said. The proposal is for the agreements to be in three areas:

"Business and economics, in general, what needs to be changed in the environment, what commitments should be made by all parties, how and how to protect the industrial sphere, industrial policy, the energy sector.

The second area we offer to discuss with concrete proposals is the labor market and demography. And the third group of questions that we offer are social protection policies "

Among the proposals are measures to retain the workforce, increase unemployment benefits and for the raise of a child up to 2 years of age. Dimitrov specified that the talks should be in full connection with the talks on Bulgaria's accession to the ERM II waiting room and the euro area.