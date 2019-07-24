BDZ Launched the "Read on the Train" Campaign

BDZ, together with Bulgarian publishers, launched the "Read on the Train" campaign, which aims to stimulate the reading of books in a modern way. All passengers with smart devices can touch new worlds while traveling through the magic of eBooks.

In the heat of summer, all trains in the country have been spreading stickers with QR code leading to e-books for free reading. The initiative supported leading publishers and authors in the country, who provided free of charge the first books from the Read on Train virtual library.

Colibri's Short Story Collection "Galaxies" is one of the first books in the virtual library of BDZ. The author, Zdravka Evtimova and Janet 45, gave the story "Blood from a mole" to the campaign, which came into the textbooks in the US and "July doesn’t come".

There is also a variety of books for the youngest. Five children's titles were provided by Inna Publishing House - The Red Riding Hood, Forest Groceries, Sea Excitement, Wolf and the Seven Kid's, and The Khalifa Stork. And "Who's lit the moon?" And "What time is it?" Are the titles of TAT Creative Publishing. "A smart child is you, Tino!" With the author Nelly Beshirova offered to the Bulgarian readers Communica.

The "Read on the Train" Virtual Library will remain open for new entrants throughout the year. Any author and publisher can join the cause by contacting BDZ at the official e-mail address: bdz@bdz.bg.

The realisation of the "Read on Train" project will enable readers to touch established and new Bulgarian authors as well as to keep track of current titles and events organised by publishers.