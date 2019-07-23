The Successor of Theresa May Has to Be Announced Today

Today, the successor of Theresa May, the leader of the Conservative Party and the British Government, has to be announced.

The two contenders are former London Mayor Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt. Although Johnson was a favourite, yesterday evening there was another protest against him. Several hundred people gathered at Downing Street to express their disagreement with his eventual election of Britain's prime minister.

