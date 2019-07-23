The Successor of Theresa May Has to Be Announced Today
Politics | July 23, 2019, Tuesday // 12:52| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, the successor of Theresa May, the leader of the Conservative Party and the British Government, has to be announced.
The two contenders are former London Mayor Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt. Although Johnson was a favourite, yesterday evening there was another protest against him. Several hundred people gathered at Downing Street to express their disagreement with his eventual election of Britain's prime minister.
- » NSSI with 11% Higher First-Quarter Social Security Contributions
- » Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia Will Cooperate Against Human Trafficking
- » EU Ministers of Internal and Foreign Affairs Attend Meeting on Migration in Paris
- » The EC Sends Experts to Bulgaria Due to the African Swine Fever
- » Astronomical Observatory in the Borisova Garden Will be Restored
- » Valeri Simeonov: This Summer the Tourists Are Less, but the Revenues Have Increased