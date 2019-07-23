Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia Will Cooperate Against Human Trafficking

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 23, 2019, Tuesday // 09:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia Will Cooperate Against Human Trafficking

The Governments of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Northern Macedonia will sign a protocol on cooperation in the fight against human trafficking in Ohrid.

The document provides for cooperation on the support and protection of victims of human trafficking and the exchange of experience between the competent institutions of the two countries.

There will also be general information campaigns to prevent trafficking.

Both countries will work together to support and care for victims. On our behalf, the Protocol will be signed by Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, sign, protocol, cooperation, human trafficking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria