Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia Will Cooperate Against Human Trafficking
The Governments of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Northern Macedonia will sign a protocol on cooperation in the fight against human trafficking in Ohrid.
The document provides for cooperation on the support and protection of victims of human trafficking and the exchange of experience between the competent institutions of the two countries.
There will also be general information campaigns to prevent trafficking.
Both countries will work together to support and care for victims. On our behalf, the Protocol will be signed by Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov.
