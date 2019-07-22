Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Insists on 50% Increase in Finances for Advertising

The tourism industry and the Ministry of Tourism insist on increasing the finances for promoting tourism next year, Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said on July 22 after the meeting of the National Tourism Council in the Golden Sands Resort near Varna, reports BNT.

For the next year, about 50% more funds will be needed for advertising compared to the budget for this year, which was 11 million BGN. This will meet the challenge of making Bulgaria a popular tourist destination.

In addition to advertising, the meeting discussed trends in the tourism sector.

Minister Angelkova said that the ministry was holding meetings with representatives of tour operators from Germany, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, UK, all of which are in the top 10 for Bulgaria.

Discussions with the Foreign Affairs Ministry are considred on possibilities of revising the visa regime with Turkey and Russia.

Attention will also be focused on nontraditional markets. Angelkova said that the ministry is also looking at the top 30 and the United States, South Korea, Japan, China, the Middle East, which are more specific markets and require more targeted and more specific advertising.