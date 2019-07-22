Zelensyi's Party is the Big Winner of the Ukrainian Elections

The party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the great winner of yesterday's extraordinary parliamentary elections. According to the poll results, "Servant of the People" won 44.2% of the votes. But it is unclear whether it will be enough for the presidential party to run alone.

Joy at the headquarters of the presidential party "The Servant of the People" at the announcement of the first ex-post polls. They won the election as expected and more than convincing - with a huge lead over the other parties.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine: This is a good, strong, symbolic result! 73% would have been better, but we are very grateful and especially I thank the people of Ukraine for the support!





Zelensky announced that the next prime minister would be an economist and an independent person.

Second, with 11.5 per cent of the votes, are the Opposition Platform - For Life.

Yuriy Anatoliyovych Boyko, leader of "Opposition Platform - For Life": People want us to stop the war, get rid of customs and restore a peaceful and stable Ukraine.



The Verkhovna Rada also includes the parties of former President Petro Poroshenko, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.