Over 200,000 People Visited the Rozhen Fair in the Rhodope Mountains

Society | July 21, 2019, Sunday // 15:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Over 200,000 People Visited the Rozhen Fair in the Rhodope Mountains novinite.bg

Over 200,000 people visited the Rozhen Fair in the Rhodope Mountains. Therefore, there was a temporary restriction of the traffic in the area.

For those wishing to visit the festival, public transport was provided. Altogether, 3500 artists reveal the magic of Rhodope music from the four scenes of the concert. 

From a competition for the most beautiful costume, to a culinary show for forgotten traditional dishes. This was the second festival day. but the culmination comes tonight with a festive fireworks and spectacle of the fire-dancers.

"Rozhen gives the power of horo, of songs, of everything for what the people have came for. I am pleased that there are people, there are songs, revival and unification. Bulgaria was great, let's make it even bigger - with Bulgarian music, Bulgarian traditions. Let's not forget where we came from,"said Valya Balkanska.

Due to the gathering, a special organization of the traffic in the area was introduced. The transport scheme was developed with an alternative crossing through Laki, Banite, Devin and Rozhen region. The traffic between Pamporovo and Sokolovtsi was also limited.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rozhen, fair, Rhodopes Mountains
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria