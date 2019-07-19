Mount Etna WAKES UP

Bulgaria: Mount Etna WAKES UP pixabay.com

Increased activity of the Etna volcano in Sicily was noted by experts from the National Geophysics and Vulcano Institute in Italy (INGV).

This is an eruption from the so-called "new crater", located at the top of the southeast slope of Mount Etna. The last time the volcano "woke up" on July 14th.

Last night, the special thermal cameras of INGV discovered the formation of hot lava fountains, explosions, ash emissions and even a small stream of lava. These phenomena are accompanied by low to medium-scale earthquakes.

Sicilian center vulcanologists estimate the situation as relatively calm. A new increase in volcanic activity will not affect the work of Catania's international airport, where it is often necessary to stop the take-off and landing of airplanes because of powerful ash emissions.

Ethna is the highest active volcano in Europe, and in June 2013 it is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In March 2017, ten people were injured during the eruption of the volcano.

Tags: eruption, volcano, Italy, Etna
