The Amount of the Minimum Wage Remains Unchanged

The state, business and trade unions will not agree on a mechanism for raising the minimum wage this year, which means that the amount of BGN 610 in force will enter into force in 2020.

This was made clear by the words of Temenushka Zlatanova, head of the Department of Life and Demographic Policy at the Social Ministry.

She also said that the minimum wage grew slightly faster than the average wage, but this is a positive trend.

"In the budget forecast, we have a parameter that we are moving for next year, which is set at 610, so if there is no negotiation, we have a reference value that we can offer to the government for the next year," said Zlatanova .