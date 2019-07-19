Bulgarian National Assembly Will Ratify Today the F-16 Purchase Contracts

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 19, 2019, Friday // 09:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Assembly Will Ratify Today the F-16 Purchase Contracts pixabay.com

MPs will watch at first reading the Bill on Amendments to the State Budget Act for 2019.

The changes are being made in connection with the government's proposal to increase the budget deficit to BGN 2 billion and BGN 300 million to pay BGN 2 billion and 100 million for the eight new F-16 fighters.

MPs will also consider ratification of the four contracts with the United States for the purchase of eight F-16 fighters.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Bulgaria, ratify, first reading, F-16
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria