Bulgarian National Assembly Will Ratify Today the F-16 Purchase Contracts

MPs will watch at first reading the Bill on Amendments to the State Budget Act for 2019.

The changes are being made in connection with the government's proposal to increase the budget deficit to BGN 2 billion and BGN 300 million to pay BGN 2 billion and 100 million for the eight new F-16 fighters.

MPs will also consider ratification of the four contracts with the United States for the purchase of eight F-16 fighters.