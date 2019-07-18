Juncker Has Accepted the Resignation of the Secretary-General Martin Selmayr

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has accepted the resignation of Secretary-General Martin Selmayr, a spokesman for the institution said today.

The spokesman added that Juncker had come to the European Commissioners on Tuesday with this decision and specified that the resignation would take effect from the end of July. When asked when whether when will be decided who to replace Selmayr, he specified that this would happen next week, BTA reported.

Selmayr was appointed a year and a half ago with a fraud denounced by the media, the European Parliament and the EU ombudsman. The EP insisted with two resolutions that Selmayr should withdraw, but this call has so far been unclear. The EU Ombudsman noted that responsibility for the breach was the responsibility of all EU commissioners.

According to the adopted informal rule, the EC is not allowed for representatives of the same country to work on the two highest positions. After the election of Ursula von der Leyen as the next President of the European Commission under this rule, the preservation of her compatriot Selmayr was no longer acceptable, a number of long-time observers of the European institutions in Brussels have previously noted. European media have spread unsupported claims so far that Selmayr has attempted to intervene directly in the election of the new EC President and even sabotage von der Leyen in order to succeed himself in the post.