PM Borissov Seeks Support from the World Bank for the Sofia-Skopje-Tirana Corridor

The World Bank to support the financing of the Sofia-Skopje-Tirana transport corridor and to take over the supervision. Prime This is for what Minister Boyko Borissov has invited his guest - World Bank Group Managing Director and World Bank Group Chief Administrative Officer Shaolin Yang at their meeting earlier this morning.

The Bulgarian prime minister said he wanted to see the World Bank finance the enterprise, but also monitor the entire process, because it is of geostrategic importance and will give a powerful impetus to the development of the region, BNR reported.

"We have talked with the World Bank Chief for the Sofia-Skopje-Tirana Corridor, “ Borissov announced at the meeting in front of the Bulgarian ambassadors and explained that the financial institution is ready to engage with the supervision of the financing.

"We are now facing one of the most important corridors - the World Bank not only finances, but also monitors the process, it is geostrategic," the Prime Minister said at the opening of the Shared Services Logistics Center, in which more than 300 skilled professionals will work. This is the occasion for Shaolin Yang's visit.

Bulgaria and the World Bank Group have a sustainable and long-standing partnership that we are continuing to develop today, Borissov assured his guest at the meeting earlier this morning at the Council of Ministers.

Prime Minister Borissov noted the advantages that make Bulgaria stand out and make it an attractive destination for institutions like the World Bank is its strategic location, the stable political and economic environment, the availability of highly qualified labor, the very good infrastructure.

Prime Minister Borisov expressed confidence that the establishment of the Center for Shared Services in Bulgaria will have a positive impact on the Bulgarian economy. According to him, this will build on potential in high added value sectors and provide jobs for high-tech specialists, informs the press service of the Council of Ministers.