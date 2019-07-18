A New Railway Line Will Connect Istanbul with Bulgaria

Today, at 11:30, was held an opening ceremony in Edirne for the construction of the high-speed rail line linking Istanbul's Halkali Station with the border crossing at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, Kapikule. This was announced earlier by the chairman of the Odrin organization of the ruling party in Turkey, quoted by local media, the BNR reported.

Тhe total length of the section is 230 km. It is built with collaboratively funding from the EU and Turkey.

The Halkali-Kapikule Rail Line is the fourth largest rail infrastructure project in Turkey, which received financial support from Brussels.

The total cost of the building and renewing the Istanbul line to Bulgaria will be over 1 billion euro, of which the European Union will pay 275 million euro. This makes it the largest single project on which the Union will provide financial assistance to Turkey.

Money is part of the pre-accession funds from which the candidate countries can benefit.

The section will be a double electrified railway line allowing passenger and freight trains to develop up to 200 km / h and will be equipped with state-of-the-art signaling system.

