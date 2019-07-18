Short Circuit Shuts Down Three Reactors of a Russian NPP

Russian nuclear power plant shut down three of its four reactors automatically because of a short-circuit in a transformer, the radiation level remains normal, said Rosenergoatom.

The first, second and fourth reactors of the Kaliningrad NPP were disconnected. It is located 350 km northwest of Moscow in the Tverskoy District.

"The radiation level at the headquarters and its adjacent area remains unchanged and in line with established norms," ​​the message said.