Short Circuit Shuts Down Three Reactors of a Russian NPP

World | July 18, 2019, Thursday // 12:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Short Circuit Shuts Down Three Reactors of a Russian NPP www.pixabay.com

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NPP, short circuit, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria