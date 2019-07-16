Erdogan: C-400 Systems will be Fully Installed in Turkey in April 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Russian C-400 missile-system will be fully deployed in Turkey in April 2020, BTA reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Russian C-400 missile-system will be fully deployed in Turkey in April 2020, BTA reported.

        Russia has already begun supplying components of the C-400 in Turkey, despite tensions that the defense system bought with NATO's Ankara partners, particularly the United States, who warned the country that they would respond to sanctions.

        Speaking at Ataturk Airport on the third anniversary of the coup attempt in 2016, Erdogan said yesterday that eight planes have already delivered parts to Turkey and are still on their way. (According to media reports, nine Russian airplanes have already arrived in Turkey with supplies of C-400 elements).

        "If God has said, they will be installed in place by April 2020," the president said.

        "The C-400 is the strongest defense system against those who want to attack our country," Erdogan said.

        US officials have repeatedly warned Turkey that if it continues with the purchase of the C-400, it will face many real and negative consequences, including the cessation of supplies of F-35 fighters and Ankara's participation in the program for the industrial production of these fighters , as well as sanctions within the framework of the US Countermeasures Law (CAATSA).

