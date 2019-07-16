NATO: The United States has About 150 Nuclear Bombs in Europe

The weapon is stored in five countries - Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, writes NOVA TV.



The US has deployed around 150 nuclear bombs in Europe. According to a publicly available report by NATO, Belgian officials said. It is noted that the weapon is stored in five countries - Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

It is specified that in the original version of the report dated April 16 this year, the bases in which the nuclear weapons are held. In the following editorial the names of the bases are dropped from the text.

According to the report, the bombs are gravitational (B61) and are intended to be used by dual purpose airplanes, such as the F-16.



The B61 bombs were developed in the mid-1960s and located in the European bases before the Washington-Moscow Arms Control Treaty was signed.