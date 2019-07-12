In the period January - April 2019 Bulgarian exports to the EU grew by 7.3% in comparison with the same period of 2018 and amounted to 12 749.1 Million BGN.

Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, France and Belgium which accounted for 67.3% of the exports to the EU Member States. In April 2019 the exports to the EU grew by 8.4% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 3 142.0 Million BGN.

In the period January - April 2019 in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year the largest growths in the exports of Bulgaria to the EU distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification was recorded in the section ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (111.1%). The most notable fall was recorded in the section ‘Animals and vegetable oils, fats and waxes’ (14.9%).

Bulgarian imports from the EU in the period January - April 2019 increased by 2.3% compared to same period of 2018 and reached 13 297.6 Million BGN at CIF prices .

The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and Spain.

In April 2019 the Bulgarian imports from the EU Member States grew by 8.4% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 3 479.8 Million BGN.

In the period January - April 2019 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year the largest growth in imports from the EU distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification was reported in the section ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (44.6%) while the most notable fall was observed in the section ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel) 2 ’ (27.4%).

The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with the EU in the period January - April 2019 was negative and added up to 548.5 Million BGN. At FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) the trade balance was positive and amounted to 264.1 Million BGN.