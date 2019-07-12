An Increase in the Traffic at Varna Airport Is Expected

Expectations for a weaker tourist season this year have been justified, but the airport is doing its best to offer excellent conditions for passengers and air carriers. This was announced in Varna by the airline director Dimitar Kostadinov. Kostadinov summarized the results by the end of June and the expectations:

"780,000 passengers have been served so far, a 12% less than the last year. We expected, and commented in January that airline registrations and programs are talking about reduced requests, particularly with regard to charter programs.

The decrease in both the German and Russian markets is twice as expected. What we are interested in at Varna airport is that aviation is not among the reasons. Both in terms of capacity, in terms of service and in terms of prices, what we can say is that the conditions created for the transport of tour operators, respectively, to the subjects of tourism are more than good, with lots of activity on our part for new lines to attract new airlines and discover new destinations respectively.

We also have to say the good news that next week, on the 16th, the second airplane will be launched, which will lead to more traffic and will compensate the decrease in passenger traffic to a certain extent".