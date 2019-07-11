Red Code for Dangerous Weather in Halkidiki, Thassos and Kavala

In northern Greece, was declared a red code for very dangerous rainfalls in the regions of Central and Eastern Macedonia for the next 24 hours. The regions include the Halkidiki peninsula, the island of Thassos and the region of Kavala, where many Bulgarian citizens are staying.

The warning is about very dangerous rainfall and strong thunderstorms.

We recall that six people died in a powerful storm that broke out last night in the popular tourist area of Halkidiki. More than 100 people are injured.

The storm, accompanied by strong winds, rain and hail, has rooted trees, there are also damaged roofs and cars.

Tornado passed along the shores of Nea Plagia, Sozopolis and Nea Potidea.

Bulgarians in Halkidiki shared today with Dnes.bg that they have not experienced such a storm so far. The worst thing was that the wind "carried" umbrellas, irons, turned cars.

