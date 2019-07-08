Ocean Warming Brings the Great White Sharks in European Waters

Warmer waters off the coast of Devon and Cornwall could result in more sightings of the fearsome ocean predator in the coming decades.

There are already 40 different species and an estimated 10 million sharks in our waters - but that number could be set to grow over the coming decades.

Dr Ken Collins, from the University of Southampton, said he saw "no reason" why there should not be Great White Sharks in UK waters by then. The giant 15ft predators are regularly found in colder waters off South Africa which are similar to that of Cornwall, he added.

"It's likely we will be seeing more sharks spread from warmer regions such as the Mediterranean Sea towards our waters in the UK over the next 30 years", he said

But he also warned that rising plastic waste and over-fishing could decrease their overall population.

He added: "Though while the potential number of shark species around the UK may increase in the next few decades, the overall number of sharks, especially the larger ones, will fall as a result of over-fishing, plastic waste and climate change, Mirror UK wrote.