Kosovo will not Participate in the Southeast European Summit

This was announced by Kosovo Foreign Minister Begint Pacolly, writes NOVA TV.



A delegation from Pristina will not take part in the Southeast European summit due to the way Bosnia and Herzegovina as a host country, treats Kosovo. Kosovo Foreign Minister said.

Pacolly thinks such an attitude is unacceptable and casts a shadow on the recent Western Balkan summit in Poznan, Poland.

"The way they were supposed to treat Kosovo's state delegation is unacceptable and casts a shadow on the recently completed Poznan summit within the Berlin process, where we showed the will to be constructive in regional initiatives and organizations. Sadly, this will is misunderstood by the current President of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina'', he said.

In his Facebook profile, he writes that such attitudes to Pristina, as the next leader of the Southeast European summit, are not good for the host country, given that this forum was created to strengthen good neighborly relations in the region and the full integration of Southeast Europe into Euro-Atlantic structures.

Earlier, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci stressed that he refused to take part in the summit, as the invitation of Bosnia and Herzegovina's President Milorad Dodik is humiliating because Kosovo is not treated like other participating countries.