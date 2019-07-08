Sofia Road Safety Week Starts Today
,,Among the biggest problems are the training of drivers and the way the exams are conducted'', reported by the Institute for Road Safety, writes Econ.bg
In one of the metropolitan shopping malls simulators will be presented for drivers of artificial intelligence vehicles. The devices were successfully used in training centers in Germany.
Bogdan Milchev from the Institute for Road Safety said: "This is an opportunity for the training centers to have the most up-to-date training models. For example, when there are cities that are very far from motorways and there is no way to go 200 km from the city where the candidate driver is trained to get on the highway. Then the simulator is a very good opportunity that saves a lot of time at the training centers. "
- » On July 10, the Movement in 'Echemishka' Tunnel in the Direction of Varna Will be Suspended
- » Bulgarian National Assembly Will Discuss the Energy Market in Bulgaria
- » The Court Ordered the Metropolitan Municipality to Take Urgent Action Against the Dirty Air
- » Payout of the Higher Pensions of 5.7% Begins
- » Revolut and Monese have Released Apple Pay in Bulgaria
- » Ministry Wants to Stop Importing Old Diesel Vehicles in Bulgaria