Sofia Road Safety Week Starts Today

,,Among the biggest problems are the training of drivers and the way the exams are conducted'', reported by the Institute for Road Safety, writes Econ.bg

In one of the metropolitan shopping malls simulators will be presented for drivers of artificial intelligence vehicles. The devices were successfully used in training centers in Germany.

Bogdan Milchev from the Institute for Road Safety said: "This is an opportunity for the training centers to have the most up-to-date training models. For example, when there are cities that are very far from motorways and there is no way to go 200 km from the city where the candidate driver is trained to get on the highway. Then the simulator is a very good opportunity that saves a lot of time at the training centers. "