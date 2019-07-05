Germany's first 5G Network has Begun to Work

Germany's largest mobile service provider put into use the first 5G network in the country, Deutsche Welle said, quoted by Iconomist.bg

It is clear that only Bonn and Berlin residents have the opportunity to use the new network, and only if they use a particular smartphone model, which currently costs about 900 euros.

The new technology is about 1000 times faster than the currently used 4G, and is designed to be used by self-managed cars and "smart" cities.

The supplier company announced plans to run such a network in Hamburg, Munich and Darmstadt, and by the end of 2020 the 20 largest German cities would have the service.