Spraying against Mosquitoes in Kozloduy Is Postponed for Monday
Society | July 5, 2019, Friday // 12:17| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
The first spraying over the city of Kozloduy, which was organized for July 4th in connection with the launch of insecticide mosquito treatments along the Danube River, was canceled, Bulgarian Agency for Food Safety announced.
The reason for postponing the spraying is a delay in the delivery of the insecticide repellent.
It is expected that after the delivery of the preparation, the campaign will begin on schedule on Monday, July 8th.
