The Disinsection Campaign along the Danube Starts Today

Disinsection campaign along the Danube starts today. The destruction of the insects will take place through the ubiquitous spraying of the affected areas along the whole Danube River. The campaign will be carried out by aviation treatment aimed at the mass destruction of mosquitoes and the prevention of the spread of human and animal diseases in these risky regions.

The airplane that will spray over the city of Kozloduy will depart at 19:15 from the agricultural apron in the village of Glozhene, Vratsa district. The Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva and the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, Dr. Damian Iliev, will be present at the site.

