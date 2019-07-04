NPP Kozloduy's Sixth Block Was Shut Down
July 4, 2019, Thursday
NPP Kozloduy's sixth block was shut down from the country's energy system after the electrical protection was triggered, the plant said.
It happened just before 14:00.
All systems of the block have worked according to the design algorithms.
At the moment, the Nuclear Power Plant teams remove the causes of electrical protection.
Once the equipment is operational, the sixth block will be included in the power system.
