Bulgaria: MPs Will Vote on the Postponement of the TOL System in Bulgaria

MPs will vote on GERB's proposal to postpone the introduction of the toll system for heavy goods vehicles.

The idea of ​​the government is for the technical start of the system to be in August, and the paid service to work from March 1, 2020.

According to the importers, this will allow enough time for a compromise between the state and the carriers on the size of the tariffs and the scope of the roads involved.

The possibility of technical problems will also be limited.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party - BSP, however, suspected the government was delaying the introduction of the paid service due to the upcoming local elections in the autumn.

 

