Safe Driving Index for 2019 Will Be Announced Today
Over 56,000 Bulgarian drivers have taken part in this year's SDIndex (Safe Drive Index) initiative. The study, supported by several institutions, aims at introducing a national index for identifying risks in the behaviour of motor vehicle drivers in Bulgaria.
The results of the national survey for 2019 will be presented on July 3, 2019 (Wednesday) at 11:00 in the Royal Hall of Sofia Hotel Balkan.
At the opening of the event will take part the chairman of the State Agency for Road Safety Malina Kroumova, announced the Road Traffic Safety Agency, quoted by Econ.bg
In 2019, the Safer Driving Index is conducted online, and besides car drivers, it also includes a representative sample of truck and bus drivers in the country.
