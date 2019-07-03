Boyko Borissov: The Bulgarian Economy is Getting Brighter

The Bulgarian economy is getting brighter and the level of transparency reaches 79 points, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced at the beginning of today's government meeting. He quoted a study by the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria.



Boyko Borisov, Prime Minister: Let me tell you a few words about the results of BICA. The gray economy is declining, rising to 79 points. A very good answer. The result is due to several factors - Bulgaria is politically and economically stable. Corporate Commercial Bank's bankruptcy has led to a rise in the index this year. During our doctrine - the work of customs, which resulted in increased collection of excise duties, the National Revenue Agency - its efforts last year, cash checks led to a reduction of BGN 5 billion in cash in the companies. External factors, besides stability - is the the Bulgarian economy which is getting brighter - the emergence of the global economy from the financial crisis and the lack of migration flows along the border of Bulgaria. According to their projections, 2023 Bulgaria will now be at the level of the best economies with a growth of 15%.