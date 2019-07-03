President Radev Will Meet with Xi Jinping

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 3, 2019, Wednesday // 11:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: President Radev Will Meet with Xi Jinping archive

The visit of President Rumen Radev to China continue. Today in Beijing, President Rumen Radev will talk to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.


The Bulgarian head of state and his wife will be welcomed with an official ceremony. Rumen Radev and Xi Jinping will lead the plenary talks between the official delegations of Bulgaria and China. A joint declaration on establishing a strategic partnership is expected at the meeting.

In Beijing, President Rumen Radev will meet with representatives of the different institutions and will wreak the memorial of the folk heroes in Tiananmen Square and will also participate in a business forum at the Bulgarian Embassy.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, Tiananmen Square, China, diplomacy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria