President Radev Will Meet with Xi Jinping

The visit of President Rumen Radev to China continue. Today in Beijing, President Rumen Radev will talk to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.



The Bulgarian head of state and his wife will be welcomed with an official ceremony. Rumen Radev and Xi Jinping will lead the plenary talks between the official delegations of Bulgaria and China. A joint declaration on establishing a strategic partnership is expected at the meeting.

In Beijing, President Rumen Radev will meet with representatives of the different institutions and will wreak the memorial of the folk heroes in Tiananmen Square and will also participate in a business forum at the Bulgarian Embassy.