Ekaterina Zaharieva: The Western Balkans Remain High on the EU Agenda

Bulgaria: Ekaterina Zaharieva: The Western Balkans Remain High on the EU Agenda

The question of the Western Balkans is still high up on the agenda of the EU, said Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva during the discussion of the priorities of the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Minister Zaharieva said that Helsinki was taking over at a difficult time because a complex transition to the new European Commission lies ahead but expressed confidence that the country will cope.

The Finnish are well known for their ability to achieve compromise. They are well known for their Northern pragmatism and dedication to the European idea, Ekaterina Zaharieva said.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister said she was glad that the question of the European integration of the Western Balkans was on the programme of Finland’s Presidency, adding that she hoped the EU accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia would not be postponed after October. 

/via BNR

Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieva, Western Balkans, EU agenda
